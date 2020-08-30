Moussa Ndiaye: Barcelona sign 18-year-old Senegal defender

The teenage experience is set to begin his European dreams at Camp Nou after he was called the Player of the Tournament at U20 Afcon in 2019

Barcelona have actually validated the finalizing of Senegal youth worldwide Moussa Ndiaye from Aspire Academy on a three-year handle the choice of a two-year extension.

The Spanish giants revealed that the 18-year-old left-back has a release provision of EUR100 million after the overall expense of his transfer was around EUR500,000.

Ndiaye has actually shown to be a flexible gamer and can play in both the centre of defence and the flanks. He assisted Senegal to a second-place surface at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger and he was called the Player of the Tournament.

He likewise played a starring function at the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations and was called the Man of the Match in the last video game as Senegal beat Ghana on charges to win the local title in Thies last October.

Ndiaye signs up with compatriot Moussa Wague at Camp Nou, however he will coordinate with Barcelona B– the club’s reserve group– for the 2020-21 season.

Thanks to his exceptional efficiencies on the worldwide scene, Ndiaye was chosen for the 2019 Caf Youth Player of the Year award however he lost to Inter Milan brand-new finalizing Achraf Hakimi previously this year.

In his response to the transfer, the 18-year-old …