Mouse Study Reveals Previously Unknown Taste Cell That Detects Nearly All Flavours

Five taste sensations and just three types of taste cells make up the world of flavours – or so we thought. A new discovery indicates there could be more complexity to this equation than we first imagined.

Researchers working with rodents have identified a new population of taste cells, and they appear to have a greater appreciation of flavour than previously thought possible. Instead of being selective like other taste cells, this ‘broadly responsive’ cell can respond to every known taste except salt.

Taste cells are receptors that group together to form taste buds, shaped like tiny garlic bulbs, on the tongue. Some taste buds can also be found on the soft palate (the roof of a person’s mouth), and at the back of the throat.

Taste cells can be ruthless, with good reason. If they sense some objectionable or potentially toxic taste, our taste buds tell us to reject and eject a mouthful of food. But taste something sweet, and they’ll have us asking for more.

You probably know that five tastes have been delineated so far: sour, salt, bitter, sweet and savoury. But fat might be another, and possibly starch. Just like people argue over whether coriander is a godsend or tastes like soap, scientists are continuing to debate and investigate the different types of tastes and taste cells.

Type I taste…