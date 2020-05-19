Mourners infected with coronavirus at Indonesian funeral

At least 15 Indonesians have reportedly been infected with Covid-19 in East Java after opening the coffin of a virus sufferer to carry out a standard bathing ritual.

“The relatives and neighbours of the deceased opened the plastic wrap on the deceased body and even bathed the body. That is so careless,” mentioned native official Nur Ahmad Syaifudin, in accordance with the Jakarta Post.

He mentioned the sufferer had died two weeks beforehand in a hospital and that the household had requested the physique be despatched house to their house village of Dati. The new cluster has triggered a lockdown and pressing contact-tracing operation.

“We have strictly limited access from and to the village. We have also ordered the mosque there not to conduct mass prayers,” mentioned Mr Nur.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, is struggling to forestall the unfold of Covid-19 because of the authorities’s gradual and at instances chaotic response to the pandemic.

This week the authorities had been hit by a deluge of on-line criticism on Instagram and Twitter below a trending hashtag #IndonesiaTerserah, which interprets as #IndonesiaWhatever.

The posts adopted feedback by Tirta Mandira Hudhi, a physician and social media influencer, who slammed the easing of a flight ban that led to crowded scenes at Jakarta airport, violating social distancing restrictions.

The physician posted an image of himself in full private protecting tools, holding an indication with the phrases “Indonesia? Whatever. Do what you like!,” drawing greater than 400,000 likes.

Indonesia has the very best Covid-19 dying toll in East Asia outdoors China, though many concern the official variety of 1,221 doesn’t replicate actuality because the nation additionally has one of many world’s lowest testing charges. Government officers admit knowledge is patchy and incomplete.