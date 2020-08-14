Mourners grieve ‘senseless’ killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott | Crime

Declan’s daddy, Matt Carr, was presented to Anisa when she remained in the exact same kindergarten as his kid. Over the years at Horizon, he stated, she turned into an individual who would defend her good friends, was invariably respectful and displayed terrific character, calling her a “really special girl.”

“There’s certain kids who stand out as little beacons of light,” Carr stated. “That’s exactly what she was.”

In a declaration, the Sun Prairie School District stated its trainee services group has a strategy in location to support trainees and households, and moms and dads were directed to resources on how to assist kids grieve.