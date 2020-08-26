Mourinho admits he is scared of Aurier’s ‘sh*t’ defending, trolls Sanchez over Europa final defeat in Tottenham’s Amazon documentary All or Nothing

The Special One was captured on video camera providing some stinging barbs towards his gamers throughout the production

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho informed right-back Serge Aurier he was scared of his ‘sh * t’ defending prior to the Ivory Coast global scoring the consent objective in an unbelievable Champions League resurgence.

Vision has actually emerged in the upcoming Amazon documentary All or Nothing of the Portuguese tactician berating Aurier in the pre-match team-talk prior to Spurs’ November house match versus Olympiakos

In what was just his 2nd video game in charge of the North London club following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino a week previously, Mourinho provided a message about marking at set pieces prior to directing criticism towards Aurier in front of the whole group.

“Serge, you are a marker. You speak good English?” Mourinho asked to which Aurier nodded with verification.

“I am afraid of you as a marker. Because you are capable of doing a sh*t penalty with VAR. So I am telling you already, I am afraid of you.”

Tottenham wound up down 2-0 in the match as half-time approached prior to Dele Alli pulled an objective back on the stroke of half-time.

Harry Kane required the equaliser 5 minutes after the break prior to Aurier turned up with the objective to put Spurs ahead in an ultimate 4-2 triumph.

During the …