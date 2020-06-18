Mountain Angel soars in Wolferton Stakes | Racing News

Mountain Angel claimed a clear-cut success in the Wolferton Stakes for Roger Varian and James Doyle.

Fifth in the race last year, Mountain Angel was sent off an 8-1 shot in the 10-furlong contest and appeared to relish the testing conditions as he produced a power-packed finish.

Mountain Angel proved too good for 15-8 favourite Sir Dragonet, with Regal Reality back in third.

Varian said: “He had everything in his favour, he runs well fresh, he gets the trip well and loves a bit of dig in the ground. He’s trained well at home.

“He ran very well in the race last year and it was probably a slightly stronger renewal. We thought he would run well today and I’m delighted for the owner, who has been very supportive of me and very patient with this horse.

“I think we will bide our time with him. He ran very well in a couple of Group races in France last year, so it might be a similar programme.”