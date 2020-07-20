Mountain Angel on course for York heat | Racing News

Roger Varian would rather soft ground in order for Royal Ascot winner Mountain Angel showing his most useful form in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.

The Group Two contest has attracted a field of nine, including last year’s Dante winner Telecaster, who heads the market with the sponsors at 100-30 ahead of last year’s winner Elarqam at 4-1.

Mountain Angel relished the ease underfoot, finishing with a rare rattle to beat Sir Dragonet in the Wolferton Stakes.

“He’s an intended runner. We were delighted with him at Ascot where the soft ground certainly suited him. We’d be looking for some cut again on Saturday and he’s in good form,” said Varian.

Aspetar, 2nd to Andre Fabre’s Magny Cours last time out, can be under serious consideration.

“He’s a likely runner,” said trainer Roger Charlton.

“We were pleased with his run last time and he’s come out of it well. It looks a good fit for him.”

Lord Glitters made a pleasing come back to action when fourth in the Summer Mile and David O’Meara is tempted to step him up in trip again, having run in the Juddmonte International last season.

His assistant Jason Kelly said: “The run at Ascot blew the cobwebs away and he’s come out of the race well. We’re stepping up to 10 furlongs, but he runs well at York and it will be interesting to see how he goes.”

Gala Stakes third Fox Chairman and John Gosden’s King Of Comedy will also be entered, ass is Regal Reality, who finished sixth behind Ghaiyyath and Enable in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown when last seen.

The field is completed by What’s The Story who could make an instant return to York having finished eighth in the John Smith’s Cup on Saturday.

“It was a speculative entry, but he came out of that well and we’ll take a look at how this is holding up before making any decisions,” trainer Keith Dalgleish said.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: “It’s a very strong six-day entry and I’m really looking forward to the race. It’s great to see Elarqam back in there, but there are a host of big threats to him and it looks very open at this stage.”