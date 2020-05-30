Moultonborough couple wins boathouse fight against state agency | Local News

MOULTONBOROUGH — The state Supreme Court has handed victory to a neighborhood couple in a 3-year authorized fight with the Department of Environmental Services over alternative of a boathouse.

“I hope somebody at the DES gets fired over this,” mentioned Bryan Corr, who owns the property at 46 Deerhaven Road along with his spouse, Linda. “It has cost thousands in attorney fees. They wasted not only my money but taxpayer money.”

The Corrs are changing a boathouse that collapsed underneath a snow load. The venture was inexperienced lighted in a sophisticated approval course of and the work was three-quarters achieved when the DES known as a halt underneath a rivalry that the constructing was too tall.

Corr mentioned the one-story construction is constructed on a slope, so one aspect is about 15-feet excessive, and the opposite aspect, 27 toes, nonetheless nicely underneath the city’s 32-foot top restriction.

In its May 22 ruling, the Supreme Court rejected the DES argument that it had the appropriate to limit the construction to the 17-foot top of the unique boathouse.

“We agree with the Corrs that DES did not have the authority to limit the height of their structure,” the courtroom mentioned in its ruling.

Furthermore, the courtroom wrote within the unanimous determination, “DES has failed to demonstrate, particularly in the circumstances of this case, how height has any relation to the protection of the public waters and the adjacent shoreland.”​

The 18-foot by 32-foot construction has a footprint equal to that of the outdated boathouse.

Corr mentioned a neighbor’s criticism appeared to drive the DES efforts against his venture, which was accepted by the native zoning board and the state board that oversees water air pollution management, the Wetlands Council.

The DES appealed the council’s determination to the Supreme Court.

“To take it to the Supreme Court was ridiculous,” Corr mentioned.

“I didn’t do anything here that I wasn’t supposed to do. That’s the frustration on my part. This was carried on for three years and I couldn’t work on it.

“I want people to see the DES overstepped their bounds. They tried to do somebody a favor.”

In its ruling, the courtroom mentioned: “We remand the matter to the council with instructions to grant the Corrs’ appeal and to vacate the DES’ administrative order, which relied solely on the height violation.”

Associate Attorney General James Boffetti had a one-sentence remark.

“We have reviewed the Court’s order and will ensure compliance with its directives as quickly as possible,” he mentioned.

The Corrs plan to make use of the construction as a recreation room. The unique constructing was used for storage, together with a ship, but it surely was on dry land and never instantly on the lake. The new venture is 10 toes additional again from the lake.

Corr mentioned the brand new location is healthier for neighbors’ view strains towards the water, and is extra handy for him.