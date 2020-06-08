Motorola’s new pop-up camera phone has a bigger battery and faster processor

Motorola has announced the One Fusion Plus, its 2nd phone with a pop-up selfie camera, just 6 months after first including one on last year’s Motorola One Hyper. Like its predecessor, it has a 6.5-inch 1080p display with no notch or hole-punch cutout, nevertheless the new phone features a number of internal and external improvements within the One Hyper.

The most obvious change is on the rear of the device, where you’ll now find a quad-camera array consisting of a main 64-megapixel sensor along side a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. In contrast, the One Hyper had a more simple dual-camera setup. There’s also a bigger 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM (compared to 4GB on the One Hyper), and a faster Snapdragon 730 processor. The One Fusion Plus also has an Radio receiver — a feature that wasn’t present in the final model — and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

In some ways, however, the One Fusion Plus has been downgraded a little. Contained within its pop-up selfie camera, for example, GSMArena notes it has a 16-megapixel sensor as opposed to a 32-megapixel one. Fast charging can be slower at 15W, set alongside the 27W that the One Hyper was capable of in Europe (while the US model could charge even faster at as much as 45W).

These various changes have resulted in a device that’s slightly cheaper than the last model. The Motorola One Fusion Plus will retail for €299 (about $337) when it launches in Europe later this month, €15 significantly less than the One Hyper. Both GSMArena and Android Central note that there’s currently no word on a US release.