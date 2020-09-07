Motorola’s new budget phone leaks with 64MP camera and 5,000mAh battery

It looks like Motorola is about to announce a second entry in its budget G9 phone lineup, just weeks after it revealed the Moto G9 Play. The Moto G9 Plus has appeared in a listing on Orange Slovakia’s website that was spotted by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. According to the listing, the €255 (about $300) phone will have four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel main camera, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Although Motorola’s recent flagship phones like the Edge Plus and foldable Razr have been average at best, its budget lineup of G-series phones like the recent G Stylus and G Power have continued to offer great value. Their cameras are generally good for the price, battery life is excellent, and the company makes sensible tweaks to the Android operating system in its software.

The Orange listing says the Moto G9 Plus will have a 6.81-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and will run Android 10 out of the box. There’s no mention of the resolution of its other three rear cameras. Around the front there’s a hole-punch notch for its selfie camera, confirming the design that was leaked by Evan Blass last month.

The G9 Plus looks set to be either the second or third entry in Motorala’s Moto G9 lineup, depending on how you count them. Last month it…