Motorola teases smartphone event for September 9th

Motorola has actually sent teasers for its next significant smartphone– most likely the 5G-upgraded second-gen variation of its collapsible Razr flagship– which the business will reveal on September 9th and pledges will “flip the smartphone experience once again.”

While there isn’t a great deal of details in the teaser, the brief clip appears to reveal a profile of a collapsible phone (comparable in style to the 2020 Razr) being shut. If that wasn’t adequate proof, Motorola likewise seems utilizing the very same font style as its Razr welcomes from in 2015, which it teased with the comparable tagline of “You’re going to flip.”

Rumors of a revamped, 5G Razr have actually been swirling for months. It’s reported to include a bigger 6.2-inch screen, an enhanced 48- megapixel cam, and general enhanced specifications (with 8GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, and a 2,845 mAh battery– all enhancements over the initial). It’s likewise supposedly set to function Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, which would likewise make it possible for 5G assistance on the brand-new phone, according to XDA Developers

The initial collapsible Razr was a much-hyped however eventually dull effort at reanimating the traditional phone. While the general style and collapsible screen were fascinating, the $1,499 phone …