Motorola sets an event for July 7, might unveil the Edge Lite

Motorola has arrange an event on July 7 which is able to start at 3PM CET. The firm did not present any clues as what that might be about, however the possible begin can be Edge Lite because it just lately bagged FCC certification with a 4,700 mAh battery and 5G help.

FCC did not reveal some other particulars about the Edge Lite however a separate leak claimed the smartphone may have a Snapdragon 765 SoC beneath the hood with as much as 6GB RAM and as much as 128GB storage.

The Edge Lite will boot Android 10 and pack a 6.7″ 90Hz FullHD+ display with an facet ratio of 21:9, however this would possibly not be a waterfall show. It will, nevertheless, have a fingerprint reader beneath and a punch gap in the top-left nook for the 8MP selfie digital camera joined by a 2MP depth sensor.

The again of the Motorola Edge Lite will home a 48MP main digital camera accompanied by 16MP, 8MP and 5MP modules, however their objective is presently unknown.

The Motorola Edge Lite will draw energy via a USB-C port at as much as 18W and can include NFC and dual-SIM help. Although the latter will not be out there for all fashions. That stated, the worldwide mannequin of the Edge Lite will function a devoted key for Google Assistant.

The Edge Lite is rumored to start out at round 399 in Europe.