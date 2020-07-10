Motorola relaunches the Moto G8 Plus as One Vision Plus in MEA

Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus in the fall of 2019. The phone is already readily available for a while but it’s only now which makes it to the Middle East-Africa region under a new name – Motorola One Vision Plus.

This is precisely the same Snapdragon 665-powered phone with 4 GB RAM, but rather of 64GB of storage, the company doubled it – it’s now 128 GB.

This phone is sold with 6.3” LCD, with the fingerprint scanner being on the back. There is a 4,000 mAh battery inside with 15W TurboPower charging, although Motorola ships an 18W charger in the retail box. Other specs include a 48MP main cam, 25MP selfie shooter in a waterdrop notch, Radio, 3.5 mm audio jack – everything you may wish from a midranger.

The phone, offered in both Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink, will be shipped by the end of the week for Prime members. It has ended 30% cheaper than what it costs in Europe – Amazon has it discounted from AED749 down AED699 ($190/€168).

