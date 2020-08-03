Motorola RAZR 5G photographed, shows redesigned chin

The Motorola RAZR 5G was first mentioned months ago, but it’s only now that we’re seeing tangible clues. After the first image of the new foldable leaked last week, now three new shots show the phone in the hand.

The iconic chin seems to have been tempered down and the fingerprint reader has moved. Where to? Even Samsung’s Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G are not expected to have in-display readers, so maybe Motorola moved it to the side of the phone not seen in the photos.







Motorola RAZR 5G in the hand

Also, note the single camera – a recent rumor claimed that this cam will be upgraded to a 48 MP sensor (up from 16 MP). There’s no ultra wide or tele cameras here, though. The selfie camera is expected to jump up to 20 MP (from 5 MP), though since this is a foldable you can always use the external screen as viewfinder for the main cam.

Those won’t be the only upgrades, the Motorola RAZR 5G is said to feature a Snapdragon 765G chipset (up from S710), 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. The battery is getting a small bump as well, packing 2,845 mAh, plus 18 W charging.

Early on there was talk of a larger 6.7” screen, but more recent rumors claim that the Moto will stick with the 6.2” diagonal of the current model. Motorola may unveil this upgraded foldable in September.

Source (now…