Motorola Razr 5G certified with 18W charging

Motorola is rumored to create a 5G capable version of its Razr 2019 for some time now. A brand new certification from China’s 3C agency lists a device bearing the XT2071-4 model number, which is considered to be the upcoming Razr 5G. For reference, the 2019 edition comes with the XT2000-1 build number. On to the sole notable little bit of info from the listing, which is that the phone should come with 18W charging.









Just yesterday we got our first group of specs for the upcoming 5G Razr which include a 6.2-inch display, a 48MP primary camera and 20MP secondary shooter (likely the selfie cam). The device can also be expected to come with 256GB of storage which will be expandable via microSD.

There’s also gonna be considered a nano-SIM slot unlike the Razr 2019 which only has eSIM. Another change will be the Mercury Silver colorway. There’s no real timeframe for once we can expect the newest 5G Razr but we’ll be on the lookout for more clues.

