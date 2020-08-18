Motorola Razr 2020 will have 2,633mAh battery with 18W charging

The Motorola Razr 2020 (or Razr 5G, depending upon the leakage) will acquire a small battery capability and charging boost over its predecessor. According to an appeared TUV Rheinland accreditation the second-gen collapsible phone will have a 2,633mAh battery with 18W charging.

The Motorola Razr 2020 has 2 batteries (one for each folding half) – one LS30 is 1,180 mAh and the other LS40 is a 1,453 mAh. In contrast, the Razr 2019 had a 2,510 mAh battery, efficient in 15W charging.





Motorola Razr 2020 battery accreditation

The Motorola Razr 2020 is beginning September 9 with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a brand-new 48MP Samsung Quad-Bayer primary cam and a brand-new 20MP selfie cam. The display screen is reported to either unfold to the very same 6.2-inch diagonal or grow to 6.7-inch.

