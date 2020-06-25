Motorola Razr (2019) Successor May Have Been Delayed to Next Year

Motorola Razr (2019) gathered plenty of attention when it launched in November last year. And, surprisingly, a second-generation Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was teased for a September launch with a company official in May this year. But, now, it looks like the successor to the 2019 Razr may have been delayed till next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The development was shared by the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants on Twitter.

As per the tweet by Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the “Motorola Razr 2” as Young calls it, will not be available until 2021. Young states that it is often delayed with a quarter due to COVID-19. Considering the September launch date from the previous teaser by Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson, the second generation Motorola Razr foldable phone may now be revealed in the very first quarter of 2021. It is also possible that the business announces the device in the fourth quarter of this year and the sales come from early 2021, just like the Motorola Razr (2019).

The 2nd generation Motorola Razr foldable phone will soon be in competition with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Fold 2, expected to be revealed in August.

The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in November 2019 and proceeded sale from February in 2010. Then, in March, the telephone was launched in India and the sale was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus lockdowns. It went on sale in early May following the lockdown restrictions in India were eased.

The phone is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 and is available for sale from Flipkart. The Motorola Razr (2019) features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876×2,142 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, in conjunction with 6GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, it comes with a primary 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a different selfie camera just above the main display with a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed with a 2,510mAh with support for 15W fast charging.

