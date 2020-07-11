Motorola One Vision Plus launched as a rebadged Moto G8 Plus in the Middle East

Motorola has launched a new smartphone called the Motorola One Vision Plus, which is ostensibly a rebadged Moto G8 Plus that has been launched this past year. It features a 6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixels) IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM.
It has a plastic right back with a gradient finish. It has been made available in two color options of Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink. The Motorola One Vision Plus is priced at AED 699 (~ $190 / Rs 14,300) and is available to get on Amazon.ae.
Motorola One Vision Plus specifications
|Display
|6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixels)
Full HD+ IPS LCD
19:9 aspect ratio
|SoC
|Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
expandable around 512GB with microSD
|Cameras
|Rear: 48MP (f/1.79) primary
16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
5MP depth
Front: 25MP
|Battery
|4000mAh with 18W fast charging
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|More
|Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
3.5mm audio jack
Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
Source