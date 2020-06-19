Motorola One Fusion With Snapdragon 710 Spotted in Google Play Listing: Report

Motorola One Fusion has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The phone is meant to function as base version of the Motorola One Fusion+ which launched in India recently. The listing shows the device with a Snapdragon 710 processor and 4GB of RAM. It also includes some details about the display, CPU, and GPU present in the phone. Further, the listing also has a graphic of the rumoured Motorola One Fusion showing some design changes compared to the Plus variant. However, there is no info on pricing or availability currently.

Motorola One Fusion specifications (expected)

The report by 91Mobiles states that the phone named Motorola One Fusion was spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The listing hints at a few of the specifications of the rumoured phone including Android 10, a 720×1600 pixels resolution display at 280ppi pixel density. It lists the device with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with two Kryo 360 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kryo 360 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The GPU may be the Adreno 616 clocked at 500MHz. Further, the rumoured Motorola One Fusion is said to include 4GB of RAM.

The report adds that the device will have a 6.5-inch display and come with 64GB of internal storage. It is believed to come with a near stock version of Android 10 and there might be a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Motorola One Fusion design (expected)

Talking in regards to the design as seen in the listing, the so-called Motorola One Fusion eliminates the pop-up camera and uses a more standard water drop notch design for the selfie camera. The layout of the buttons on the best side of the phone seems similar to that of the One Fusion+.

The Motorola One Fusion+ has launched in India at Rs. 16,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. The phone includes a quad camera setup and a pop-up camera design for the selfie shooter. The Fusion+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

