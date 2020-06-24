Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India earlier this month as a mid-tier smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 section. This places the Motorola One Fusion+ up in opposition to the likes of Poco X2 and the Samsung Galaxy M31, each of which have been launched in India in February this yr. All three smartphones boast of spectacular specs like quad rear cameras however there are numerous variations as nicely. So, let’s put the Motorola One Fusion+, the Poco X2, and the Samsung Galaxy M31 in opposition to one another and evaluate what units every of them aside.

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India

The lately launched Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB variant that’s priced at Rs. 16,999. The Poco X2 that got here out in February has three variants specifically, 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs. 15,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 19,999. This was the launch pricing for the telephone and it has since elevated with the three variants now costing Rs. 17,499, Rs. 18,499, and Rs. 21,499 respectively.

On the opposite hand, the Samsung Galaxy M31 that additionally launched in India in February comes in three variants that at launch, have been priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs. 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB, and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Its costs have additionally gone as much as Rs. 17,499, Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,499 respectively.

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications

All three smartphones include dual-SIM assist and run Android 10. The Motorola One Fusion+ runs a inventory model of Android, the Poco X2 runs MIUI 11 on high, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M31 runs One UI 2.Zero on high. The One Fusion+ contains a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) show with 19.5:9 side ratio whereas the Poco X2 options 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) show with 20:9 side ratio. On the opposite hand, the Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED panel and has a facet ratio of 19.5:9. Notably, the Poco X2 gives a 120Hz show whereas the others do not. Under the hood, the Motorola and the Poco providing have the identical octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, however the Samsung providing is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. However, the Motorola providing comes with 6GB RAM whereas the opposite two can go as much as 8GB of RAM.

In phrases of optics, all three have quad rear digicam setups. Starting with the Motorola One Fusion+, it will get a 64-megapixel foremost digicam with f/1.Eight aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle digicam with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.Four lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.Four lens. On the entrance is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture housed in a pop-up digicam module. On the opposite hand, the Poco X2’s quad rear digicam setup features a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.Four macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the hole-punch comes with two cameras together with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In distinction, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.Eight lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.Four aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth digicam with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calls are dealt with by a 32-megapixel selfie digicam housed in the notch.

For storage, the Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 128GB variant, however it’s expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 1TB). The Poco X2 has as much as 256GB of storage whereas the Galaxy M31 has as much as 128GB of storage that’s expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 512GB). For connectivity, all three telephones include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The fingerprint scanner on the Motorola and the Samsung telephone is on the again whereas the Poco smartphone has the scanner on the facet. Talking about battery, the One Fusion+ comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging, the Poco X2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 27W quick charging assist, and the Galaxy M31 comes with an enormous 6,000mAh battery with 15W quick charging. In phrases of dimensions, the Motorola One Fusion+ measures 162.9×76.9×9.6mm and weighs 210 grams, the Poco X2 measures 165.3×76.6×8.8mm and weighs 208 grams, and lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 159.2×75.1×8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

