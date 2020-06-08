Motorola One Fusion+ unveiled with 16MP pop-up selfie, 64MP main cameras

Motorola unveiled its 2nd phone with a pop-up selfie camera meet up with the Moto One Fusion+. This helps steer clear of the punch hole, which is commonplace in recent One models, even the flagship Edge+ has one.
This leaves the 6.5 Total Vision display unblemished. Its an IPS LCD with 1080p+ resolution and HDR10 support.
As for the selfie camera, it packs a 16MP sensor and raises up only when its needed (theres a fingerprint reader on the back which you can use to unlock the phone). The Moto One Hyper, is quite such as this device, however it does pack a 32MP pop-up selfie cam.
On the rear the main camera is founded on a 64MP sensor, similar to the Hyper. It has an f/1.8 aperture and a Quad Bayer design for better low light performance. Its joined by an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera (118°), a 5MP dedicated macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits.
The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Snapdragon 730, an nm chipset that promises CPU and GPU performance upgrades within the Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) used in the Hyper. Its hooked up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, which is often expanded by microSD cards up to 1 TB.
16 MP pop-up selfie camera 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro cameras
Youll have to accept using only one SIM, however, as the phone has a hybrid card slot. The great news is that it also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver on board, how old school. Theres no NFC, though.
The other wired connector may be the USB-C port, which supports 15W fast charging for the 5,000 mAh battery. For comparison, the Hyper supports 27 W charging in Europe and 45W in the usa, but its battery is smaller (4,000mAh).
Motorola One Fusion+ in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue
The Motorola One Fusion+ will launch in Europe later this month and it’ll cost 300 (there’s no word on a US launch). It will be obtainable in two colors, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.