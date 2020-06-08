Motorola One Fusion+ unveiled with 16MP pop-up selfie, 64MP main cameras

Motorola unveiled its 2nd phone with a pop-up selfie camera  meet up with the Moto One Fusion+. This helps steer clear of the punch hole, which is commonplace in recent One models, even the flagship Edge+ has one.

This leaves the 6.5 Total Vision display unblemished. Its an IPS LCD with 1080p+ resolution and HDR10 support.

As for the selfie camera, it packs a 16MP sensor and raises up only when its needed (theres a fingerprint reader on the back which you can use to unlock the phone). The Moto One Hyper, is quite such as this device, however it does pack a 32MP pop-up selfie cam.

On the rear the main camera is founded on a 64MP sensor, similar to the Hyper. It has an f/1.8 aperture and a Quad Bayer design for better low light performance. Its joined by an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera (118°), a 5MP dedicated macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Snapdragon 730, an nm chipset that promises CPU and GPU performance upgrades within the Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) used in the Hyper. Its hooked up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, which is often expanded by microSD cards up to 1 TB.









16 MP pop-up selfie camera  64MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro cameras

Youll have to accept using only one SIM, however, as the phone has a hybrid card slot. The great news is that it also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver on board, how old school. Theres no NFC, though.

The other wired connector may be the USB-C port, which supports 15W fast charging for the 5,000 mAh battery. For comparison, the Hyper supports 27 W charging in Europe and 45W in the usa, but its battery is smaller (4,000mAh).









Motorola One Fusion+ in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue

The Motorola One Fusion+ will launch in Europe later this month and it’ll cost 300 (there’s no word on a US launch). It will be obtainable in two colors, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.