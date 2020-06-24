Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ will be going on sale for initially in India at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart. The phone was launched a week ago in the nation and boasts of some impressive specifications for its price tag. It comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a big 5,000mAh battery. There is a single RAM and storage configuration, but it has two colour options. The Motorola One Fusion+ can also be the Lenovo-owned company’s 2nd smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera after the Motorola One Hyper from a year ago.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India, sale offers

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be available in two colour options namely, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue, when it goes on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Flipkart even offers some offers for interested shoppers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get 5 percent unlimited cashback. An extra 5 percent off can be availed with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There are no-cost EMI plans ranging from a few months to 12 months aswell. Additionally, Flipkart is also supplying a 6-month YouTube Premium free trial offer with any smartphone purchase.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with the Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Fusion+ includes a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel sensor by having an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor by having an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and finally, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is hidden, till needed, in a pop-up module. It is really a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

For storage, the Motorola One Fusion+ has 128GB onboard which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). For connectivity, the Motorola One comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is really a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

