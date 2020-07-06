Motorola One Fusion+ review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Motorola One Fusion+ seems like an easily likable phone with rich feature set. The One Fusion+ is Moto’s second phone with an unblemished screen because of a pop-up selfie, also it tries to own most bang for its €299 price.

It sure looks like the One Fusion+ can deliver on every front. Its HDR10 screen, uninterrupted at that, is ideal for movies and games. Then there is the powerful Snapdragon 730 chip – among the best choices for the midrange class.

There is more, of course. The Fusion+ packs a familiar quad-camera on its straight back – regular, ultrawide, macro, and depth – but inaddition it offers various shooting modes, including Night Vision. Then there is the large 5,000 mAh battery that will last you at least two days by Moto’s estimates. We might find about this in a bit, without a doubt.

The One Fusion+ boots rather clean Android 10 OS, however it is not area of the Android One distribution. It is just Google’s cleanest version with a lot of unobtrusive Moto extras occasionally, including a separate Gaming Mode and standby screen.

Motorola One Fusion+ specs

Body: 162.9×76.4×9.6mm, 210g; Gorilla Glass front, plastic frame and back. Splash-resistant.

162.9×76.4×9.6mm, 210g; Gorilla Glass front, plastic frame and back. Splash-resistant. Screen: 6.5″ IPS LCD, 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 385ppi; no cutout, HDR10.

6.5″ IPS LCD, 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 385ppi; no cutout, HDR10. Chipset: Snapdragon 730 (8nm): Octa-core CPU (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver); Adreno 618 GPU.

Snapdragon 730 (8nm): Octa-core CPU (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver); Adreno 618 GPU. Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB built-in UFS 2.1 storage, (shared) microSD slot.

6GB RAM, 128GB built-in UFS 2.1 storage, (shared) microSD slot. OS/Software: Android 10.

Android 10. Rear camera: Wide (main): 64MP, Quad-Bayer, 1/1.72″ sensor, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv. focal length, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF. Ultrawide: 8MP, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, 13mm, f/2.2, AF. Macro: 5MP, f/2.2. Depth: 2MP, f/2.2. Video recording: as much as 2160p/30fps.

Wide (main): 64MP, Quad-Bayer, 1/1.72″ sensor, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv. focal length, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF. Ultrawide: 8MP, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, 13mm, f/2.2, AF. Macro: 5MP, f/2.2. Depth: 2MP, f/2.2. Video recording: as much as 2160p/30fps. Front camera: 16MP, Quad-Bayer, f/2.0, 1.0µm, fixed focus. 1080p/30fps video recording.

16MP, Quad-Bayer, f/2.0, 1.0µm, fixed focus. 1080p/30fps video recording. Battery: 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging support

5,000mAh, 15W wired charging support Misc: Rear-mounted fingerprint reader; NFC; Radio; 3.5mm headphone jack.



Just like a great many other Motorola budget phones, this 1 also packs this water-repellent nano-coating, which supplies basic splash resistance on the internals of the phone and its particular ports. This is definately not actual water-resistance and more like some satisfaction, but it may possibly as well save your valuable Moto a few times when a major accident occurs. And we all know such happen rather inevitably.

And if you’re wondering in regards to the regular One Fusion model – you could as well never heard about it. The regular (and cheaper) version is restricted to Latin America and the Middle East, and Motorola hasn’t shared any plans for a broader release.

Unboxing the Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ retail box offers the usual – you get an 18W charger, a USB-C cable, and a transparent silicone case.

There is not any screen protector shipping with the phone – if you were curious about that.