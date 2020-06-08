Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion Price and Specifications Tipped

After Motorola’s recent Edge number of smartphones, the business seems to be preparing some new One series devices. Fresh leaks from Poland concerning the Motorola One Fusion+ and One Fusion have surfaced, which hint at the pricing and specifications of those upcoming phones. The One Fusion+ is rumoured to be priced at PLN 1,399 (roughly Rs. 26,999). We don’t know additional information about the price of the One Fusion, but it ought to be lower, going by the item name and its positioning in the series.

Some of the leaked specifications also declare that the One Fusion+ may have a full-HD+ display, a 64-megapixel primary camera and use a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The regular One Fusion is thought to have an HD+ display, 48-megapixel primary camera and be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The new pricing and specifications leak comes via Tabletowo and via GSMOnline, who reported the pricing and specifications of both phones. Some of the specifications match the previous leak we had from the YouTube Device Report, a link which has since been taken down.

Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola One Fusion+ is said to can be found in multiple RAM and storage variants, as you’d are expecting. It’s also said to have a 6.53-inch display without any hole-punch or notch, which means we’re looking at a pop-up selfie camera, just like the Motorola One Hyper. The phone can be rumoured to help keep the headphone jack and would have Type-C port and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Motorola One Fusion, is rumoured to have a similarly sized display but with a lower, HD+ resolution. It will also probably have a Samsung sensor, along with 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. The One Fusion will even come in multiple RAM and storage variants, is thought to have a 5,000mAh battery and will come in black and blue colours.

