Motorola One Fusion+ makes its way to the US, priced at $399

Motorola is ready to release another mid-ranger in the US, this time it’s the One Fusion+. The phone was initially unveiled in early June, and now it’s ready to make the jump to North America.

It will be available tomorrow, for $399. It comes with a 6.5″ 1080×2340 notch-less LCD touchscreen, the Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a quad rear camera setup (64 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro, 2 MP depth sensor), and a motorized pop-up selfie camera with 16 MP resolution.

The lights are kept on by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which has support for 15W charging. The handset runs Android 10. Given the fact that it’s using the same SoC, this could be viewed as Motorola’s answer to Google’s Pixel 4a, which was just unveiled yesterday. The One Fusion+ costs $50 more (like the new iPhone SE), but it has a bigger, hole-punch-free display, a much larger battery, and more cameras on the back.

