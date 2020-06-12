Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Availability Teased

Motorola One Fusion+ is placed to launch in India on June 16, a Flipkart teaser page has revealed. The phone has been teased in multiple tweets by the Lenovo-owned smartphone company, and now the e-commerce giant has confirmed that the Motorola One Fusion+ will launch in India on Tuesday i.e. June 16. The Motorola One Fusion+ was unveiled in Europe just a couple days ago, and now it’s arriving in the Indian market. It comes with a pop-up camera and a quad camera setup at the rear.

Motorola One Fusion+ India launch

The Motorola One Fusion+ teaser page on Flipkart has unmasked that the device is launching in India on June 16. Apart from the launch date, it also confirms Flipkart availability, although the phone could be offered elsewhere aswell. The teaser page also suggests that the device will come in two colour options, just like Europe – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

The India pricing and offer details for the Motorola One Fusion+ ought to be detailed a few weeks. The pricing should be round the same range as the Europe price that’s EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for the lone 6GB + 128GB model.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) notch-less display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the device supports storage expansion utilizing a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has quad rear cameras in one straight line that houses a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5 megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone packs a 16-megapixel selfie sensor inside the pop-up camera module.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE. There is really a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it has a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.