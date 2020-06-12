Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ is likely to launch in India soon. The Lenovo-owned company has started teasing the arrival of a new ‘One series’ device in the united kingdom, and by the teasers, it is going to launch the Motorola One Fusion+. The phone was revealed earlier this week in Europe, and the smartphone company isn’t wasting long to launch it in India. The device includes a pop-up camera setup on the left end of the top spine, similar to what has been teased in the united kingdom.

Motorola India has released a couple of tweets hinting at the arrival of the brand new ‘One series’ phone. The first tweet has got the outline of a smartphone with a pop-up camera setup for the selfie sensor, and it is located at the left of phone’s top edge. It reads, ‘the Ultimate One is coming’. The Motorola One Fusion+ also has a pop-up selfie camera setup in exactly the same position, hinting that the device may launch in India soon. There is still another Motorola One device with a pop-up selfie camera – the Motorola One Hyper – but this phone has got the module on the right edge of the most notable spine. The Motorola One Hyper was unveiled last December in america, Latin America and some European markets. This model hasn’t launched in India yet.

However, given the teaser, it really is fair to decode that the Motorola One Fusion+ is launching first. The Motorola India Twitter handle has released another new teaser it doesn’t reveal the name of the device, but hints at ‘ultimate shot, performance, power, and entertainment.’ An exact launch date isn’t known yet, but Motorola should unveil more information soon.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in Europe at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option. It should launch in exactly the same price range in India aswell. The phone was launched in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Detailing the specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ includes a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) notch-less display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage reaches 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The quad rear cameras at the back of the Motorola One Fusion+ incorporate a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

There is really a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button aswell. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

