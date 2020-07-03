Motorola One Fusion+ in for review

The Motorola One series goes to 2018 and has steadily expanded in numbers and names in the past two years. Enter the One Fusion+ which made its way to our office and is already in the hands of our review team. Before we bring you the detailed breakdown, let’s take a good look at the phone’s key features.

The One Fusion+ is really a midranger through the duration of with a plastic build and decent specs headlined by the Snapdragon 730 chipset (730G in India). The display is cutout free and opts for a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP shooter. Speaking of the display it’s a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution.

The back supplies a balanced group of cameras with a 64MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and 5MP macro shooter. The fourth cutout is for the 2MP depth sensor. The right back also houses the fingerprint reader in the Moto dimple. The phone feels substantial in the hand given its 210-gram weight and the build quality albeit plastic feels solid. Battery life must also be solid thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery though charging is limited to 15W.

Our review unit comes in the Twilight Blue color with a gradient pattern that is noticeable from certain angles. The box contains a clear silicone case, type-C cable and charging brick. The software experience is typical for a Motorola device with a near-stock build of Android 10 plus some small additions.

At first glance, the Motorola One Fusion+ appears like a solid midranger covering all of the key bases in the segment. The plastic build and insufficient telephoto camera are noticeable omissions but as an over all package and considering the €300/INR16,999 price point, the device has a lot going for it. Stay tuned for the full review.