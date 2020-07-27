Motorola Moto G9 Plus’ TUV certification reveals 4,700 mAh battery

This is most likely the 2nd time Motorola’s upcoming Moto G9 Plus mobile phone has actually been spotted online with the very same XT2087 -1 and XT2087 -2 design numbers. This time, the handset appeared in TUV Rheinland’s certification exposing the battery capability and charging speeds.

The TUV listing

As per the file, the phone includes a big 4,700 mAh battery, which can be charged at approximately 30 W speeds. The certification does not expose if the suitable charging brick will be bundled in package

Earlier EEC certification recommended that the gadget will include a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Given by the number of certification processes the handset has actually cleared, we are going to presume that the the G9 Plus’ release is approaching.

