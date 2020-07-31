Motorola Moto G9 Plus passes FCC certification

The Moto G9 Plus is an approaching midrange offering from Motorola which is anticipated to be revealed quickly. It currently appeared on TUV Rheinland’s database which exposed its 4,700 mAh battery and 30 W charging. Now, the exact same phone bearing the XT2087 -1 design classification was identified in the FCC database, the listing filling us in on more of its crucial hardware functions.

The G9 Plus will include dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth BR/EDR/LE. We can likewise see the handset will include FM Radio assistance and a 4,700 mAh ranked battery which bears the MG50 design number. The phone likewise appeared in a listing on a Spanish merchant which exposed a EUR277 rate for the 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage setup. We’re anticipating to see more information about the Moto G9 Plus in the coming weeks.

