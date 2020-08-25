Motorola Moto G9 launches w/ Snapdragon 662, $155 price

The Motorola Moto G9 has now gone official in India with the economical mobile phone most likely set to concern additional international markets in the coming weeks and months.

We’re not precisely except top quality economical mobile phones however the Moto G9 is yet another great addition to that sub-$ 200 market where quality and consistency can be a little more difficult to achieve. A direct follow-up to the Moto G8 that released previously this year, the Moto G9 features– as you ‘d anticipate offered the rates– modest specs.

[Update 08/25]: The Moto G9 will be the Moto G9 Play in global markets for some odd factor, as the gadget features all the exact same specs and internals. In the UK, the Moto G9 Play will retail for an extremely attracting ₤ 159 or around $210 in “freedom bucks.”

The complicated mess that Motorola has actually made with the identifying of the Moto line over the previous couple of years absolutely hasn’t assisted comprehend their item lineup, however a minimum of this is basically the exact same phone with “Play” added to the end.

The Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD show in a 1600 by 720 resolution and 20:9 element ratio. Inside the Moto G9 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and consists of 64GB of microSD expandable storage.

There’s space for a tremendous 5,000 mAh battery inside the Moto G9 which can be topped up at 20W charge speeds thanks to the bundled USB-C quick battery charger– so luckily no micro USB port on this handset. Other notables …