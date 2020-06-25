Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Review

Motorola launched the Moto G8 Power Lite, its newest price range Android smartphone, a month in the past in India. It competes instantly with standard choices reminiscent of Realme’s Narzo 10A (Review) and the Redmi 8 (Review). The spotlight options of the brand new G8 Power Lite embrace an enormous battery and show, and the uncluttered Android expertise that we have come to anticipate from Moto units.

Priced at Rs. 8,999 in India, let’s have a look at if the Moto G8 Power Lite has sufficient efficiency and options to make it value recommending.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite design: Keeping it easy

The massive dimension of the Moto G8 Power Lite is instantly obvious, as quickly as you are taking it out of the field. It’s fairly chunky, with a thickness of 9.2mm, and likewise a bit heavy at almost 200g. The total physique is constructed from plastic, however because of the matte end, it seems to be good and does not appeal to fingerprints too simply. Also, the aspect body and again are all one piece, so there are not any ugly edges or bumps. The unit i am utilizing is the Royal Blue color, which I feel seems to be good, and there is additionally an Artic Blue shade with an identical gradient end.

In a world of disappearing headphone jacks, it is good to see that the Moto G8 Power Lite nonetheless has one. There’s a Micro-USB port on the backside, and the facility in addition to quantity buttons are on the suitable. The tray on the left can carry two Nano-SIMs and a microSD card. The speaker has been moved to the again of the telephone, with a cutout in the direction of the underside left nook. We even have three cameras and the fingerprint sensor embedded within the Motorola emblem on the higher rear. Overall, the Moto G8 Power Lite has a clear and easy design, which I like.

The Moto G8 Power Lite has a easy, elegant design

Motorola claims that the Moto G8 Power Lite has a water-repellent coating, which lets it survive gentle splashes of water and even publicity to gentle rain. I put this to the take a look at, and the telephone appeared wonderful after a couple of makes an attempt, in order that’s good to know.

The show is an enormous 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD panel with an HD+ decision of 720×1600 pixels. The corners of the show are prominently rounded and the bezels are fairly thick. Typically, I would not be too pleased with this, however given the telephone’s value, I’ll let it slide. This low decision isn’t excellent for such a big panel, resulting from which textual content and icons do not look very sharp. I discovered the brightness of the show to be on the decrease aspect too, and I sometimes needed to preserve it set to the 70-80 % stage even indoors. Content is seen underneath brilliant gentle, however the reflective glass and smudges could make this telephone difficult to make use of.

The fingerprint sensor works nicely and is fast to unlock the telephone when wanted. However, there isn’t any choice to unlock it along with your face.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite efficiency: Could be higher

I’ve been utilizing the Moto G8 Power Lite for the higher a part of the week, and common efficiency has been respectable. The telephone continues to be on Android 9 Pie, however Motorola says an Android 10 replace might be coming within the close to future. The clear structure of inventory Android is all the time refreshing to make use of, however it may possibly really feel a bit too barebones at instances in the event you’re used to Samsung’s One UI, OnePlus’s OxygenOS, or some other customized pores and skin. Only Google’s suite of apps is preinstalled, and there is not a lot else. Motorola consists of its trademark gestures, which you’ll be able to management by the Settings app. You can double-twist the telephone to open the digital camera, app or shake it twice to activate the flashlight.

Simple video games run wonderful on the Moto G8 Power Lite

The Moto G8 Power Lite makes use of the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and is on the market in just one configuration, which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s not probably the most highly effective processor, however at this value it’ll do. Looking at benchmarks, the Helio P35 appears to carry out barely higher than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, as seen within the Redmi 8, however continues to be weaker than the more moderen Helio G70 processor within the Realme C3 and Narzo 10A. However, I did not discover a lot of a damaging impression with day-to-day utilization.

Most social apps and easy video games run wonderful. Titles like Sky Force Reloaded look good and run nicely, but when you are going to be enjoying extra taxing video games reminiscent of PUBG Mobile, then it isn’t one of the best expertise. The single speaker will get loud, and there is even software program enhancement to spice up the quantity. However, readability isn’t nice and distortion is audible at greater quantity ranges, whether or not it was enjoying a sport or listening to music.

I used to be shocked to see Google’s Widevine L1 certification on the Moto G8 Power Lite. This ensures that streaming apps can play video on the telephone’s native decision.

The selfie digital camera is within the notch of the Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite battery: Pretty good

Motorola has ensured good battery life by becoming the Moto G8 Power Lite with a 5,000mAh battery. In our HD video loop take a look at, it ran for a bit greater than 15 hours at a stretch, which is nice. You get a 10W “rapid charger” within the field, but it surely does not cost such a big battery shortly sufficient for my part. It solely managed to cost it as much as 43 % after an hour, and took nicely over two hours to get to 100 %.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite cameras: Somewhat practical

Like most up-to-date telephones within the sub-Rs. 10,000 phase, the Moto G8 Power Lite options three rear cameras. These embrace a major 16-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 2-megapixel depth digital camera, and a 2-megapixel macro digital camera. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera within the notch of the show. Just like the primary interface, the digital camera app can also be fairly lean, with out a lot frills.

You get the essential capturing modes, an elective magnificence filter, and a shortcut for Google Lens, however that is about it. One factor I observed is that the viewfinder does not all the time provide the right illustration of the ultimate output, as saved images usually look higher. Also, it takes a few seconds to course of and save portrait pictures earlier than the app enables you to take one other.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite most important sensor digital camera pattern (faucet to see full-sized picture)

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite close-up digital camera pattern (faucet to see full-sized picture)

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite selfie with magnificence filter digital camera pattern (faucet to see full-sized picture)

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite low gentle digital camera pattern (faucet to see full-sized picture)

The very first thing you may need to do is make sure that the HDR possibility is ready to Auto, because it’s off by default. During the day, the Moto G8 Power Lite managed some well-exposed pictures. Colours and particulars have been good for a telephone at this value. Close-up pictures additionally turned out to be greater than passable, with good colors, element, and good pure depth. However, the digital camera is solely unable to maintain up in low gentle. Indoor pictures have been adequate, supplied there was good lighting, however capturing something open air underneath fading gentle resulted in very poor high quality.

Edge detection for objects in portrait mode is pretty correct, and images appeared good. The macro digital camera has restricted use circumstances, that too supplied there’s good gentle round. Selfies taken underneath good gentle appeared alright, however the magnificence mode tousled pores and skin textures fairly badly, so it is best to disable this. In low gentle, selfies appeared fairly grainy, with poor particulars.

The Moto G8 Power Lite can report video at as much as 1080p, which is okay. However, there isn’t any stabilisation, and picture high quality general is nearly common, even when there’s good gentle round. Dynamic vary is weak too, and highlights are sometimes overexposed. Footage recorded in low gentle seems to be darkish and grainy, and isn’t very usable.

Verdict: Is the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite best for you?

Priced at Rs. 8,999, the Moto G8 Power Lite gives good quantities of RAM and storage, which not many others do. I actually like the straightforward design, massive show, good battery life and no-nonsense tackle Android, though it is nonetheless an older model. The most important digital camera is practical in the event you give it good gentle, however in any other case, the cameras will not be nice. The processor additionally feels a bit too weak for gaming or doing something intensive.

While this telephone is an honest possibility at its value, I am unable to assist however really feel that the Realme Narzo 10A (Review) merely gives rather more worth. It prices Rs. 1,000 extra for a similar quantities of RAM and storage because the Moto G8 Power Lite, however you get significantly better efficiency, an identical sized battery, a extra feature-rich digital camera app, and Android 10 out of the field.

