Motorola Moto G8+ Plus (64GB, 4GB) 6.3″, Snapdragon 665, 48 MP Camera, 4000mAh Battery, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked (at&T/T-Mobile/MetroPCS/Cricket/H2O) XT2019-2 – International Version (Red, 64 GB)



Price: $230.22

Don’t miss a thing with the new moto g8 plus. With a class-leading Quad Pixel camera system, it delivers 4x low light sensitivity for sharper photos and videos in any light Take vivid pictures day or night using the 48 MP main camera sensor1 with Night Vision Capture more with an ultra-wide action cam And always look your best thanks to the 25 MP selfie cam moto g8 plus also gives you a 6 3″ Max Vision display and stereo speakers tuned by Dolby for crystal-clear movies and music And with a 40-hour battery you can work and play nonstop The new moto g8 plus Ready for anything.

No CDMA, No VoLTE, No US Warranty

International GSM Only – Will not work on CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon.

6.3” Max Vision FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

48 MP camera – Capture super sharp pictures and videos in low light situations, and beautifully vivid photos after dark.

25 MP selfie camera – Capture every detail and enjoy 4x low light sensitivity with Quad Pixel for picture-perfect selfies any time.

40-hour battery – With a 4000 mAh battery, moto g8 plus keeps the fun going for 40 hours on a single charge.

Ultra-fast performance – Feel the lightning-fast responsiveness of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with a built-in AI engine and 4 GB memory.