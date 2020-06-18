Motorola Moto G7 Play gets Android 10 update

The Motorola Moto G7 Play announced last February with Android 9 Pie is finally receiving the Android 10 stable update.









Motorola Moto G7 Play

A detailed changelog of the new build is currently unavailable but we know the update brings Android 10 goodies, including new navigation gestures and system-wide dark mode.

The new firmware sports version QPY30.52-22 and is currently only seeding in Brazil. Motorola is yet to update its Brazilian support page and it still says the Moto G7 Play runs Android Pie, meaning the update is likely rolling to a limited number of users right now and a broader rollout should commence in a few days.

