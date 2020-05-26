Motorola Moto G Pro introduced – an European version of the Moto G Stylus

The Motorola Moto G Stylus debuted again in February in the US and now it is Europe’s flip to get it. However it is a personalized version that comes with a brand new title – Moto G Pro.

The key specs are unchanged – the Moto G Pro comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD of 1080 x 2300px decision with assist for the built-in stylus. The chipset beneath the hood is Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable inner storage.

The digital camera system on the again consists of a 48MP predominant unit with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP f/2.2 extremely-huge and 2MP devoted macro lens. In the punch-gap on the entrance lies the 16MP snapper. The identical 4,000 mAh battery is maintaining the lights on.

The upgrades over the US mannequin embody twin SIM assist on the European mannequin, NFC and speedier 15W charging in comparison with the 10W on the Moto G Stylus. And possibly not so small distinction is the indisputable fact that the European alteration is a component of the Android One program.

The cellphone is already out there on Amazon Germany for 329 with extra European nations set to get it in the following days.

Source 1  Source 2