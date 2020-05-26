Motorola Moto G Pro introduced – an European version of the Moto G Stylus

The Motorola Moto G Stylus debuted again in February in the US and now it is Europe’s flip to get it. However it is a personalized version that comes with a brand new title – Moto G Pro.

The key specs are unchanged – the Moto G Pro comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD of 1080 x 2300px decision with assist for the built-in stylus. The chipset beneath the hood is Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable inner storage.

The digital camera system on the again consists of a 48MP predominant unit with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP f/2.2 extremely-huge and 2MP devoted macro lens. In the punch-gap on the entrance lies the 16MP snapper. The identical 4,000 mAh battery is maintaining the lights on.

Motorola Moto G Stylus makes an appearance in Germany as Moto G Pro

The upgrades over the US mannequin embody twin SIM assist on the European mannequin, NFC and speedier 15W charging in comparison with the 10W on the Moto G Stylus. And possibly not so small distinction is the indisputable fact that the European alteration is a component of the Android One program.

The cellphone is already out there on Amazon Germany for 329 with extra European nations set to get it in the following days.

