Motorola Moto G Pro in for review

Say hello to the Motorola Moto G Pro – the Europe-bound counterpart to the united states Moto G Stylus. The pair is simply indistinguishable, specs-wise.

So let’s see what’s in the box. Motorola has provided all you need to get started – an 18W charger, a USB-C cable and a no cost silicone case.

Unlike the Moto G Stylus, the G Pro’s name does not tease the built-in accessory, but it’s there – tucked to the right bottom corner of the phone. You need to pry it out with a fingernail – there’s no push-to-pull-out mechanism like on the Galaxy Note10 series. Unlike the Note10’s S Pen, Motorola’s stylus also does not insert back to the phone any which way – you’ll need to put it in just the way you took it out.

The stylus consists of metal and feels sturdy and a little heavy. You can draw and make notes, even when the telephone is locked, like Samsung’s screen-off memo.









Using the stylus

Camera setup carries a 48MP main unit, a macro snapper, as well as an ultrawide shooter that can record action-cam-style video in landscape, while you’re holding the phone vertically. We’ve seen this from the Moto One Action before – instead of a regular ultrawide camera you get one that’s rotated 90 degrees.

We’ll test the action camera in detail in our full review.

The display of the Moto G Power is really a 6.4-inch IPS LCD of 720x1560px resolution. The panel isn’t special in terms of brightness or sharpness, but it’s good overall and is big enough for multimedia enjoyment.

That multimedia enjoyment is augmented on the Moto G Power because of its Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers. They’re very loud indeed and provide deep bass. Our new loudspeaker test will be a better judge of the couple of speakers in detail, but for now we can say that they’re tend to be more powerful than those on most flagships.

So, you have a good set of cameras with an unique action-cam ultrawide unit, a built-in stylus, good display and great speakers. And all of that for just under €300, which isn’t quite the same as the $180 Motorola charges for the indetical Moto G Stylus overseas, but good nonetheless.

And while Motorola’s clean take on Android might be an additional benefit for some, we’re yet to see if the price is justified by the overall package. Stay tuned for our full review, coming soon.