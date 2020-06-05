Motorola Moto E LE images appear

Motorola is taking care of a new affordable device dubbed Moto E LE and we have our first consider it thanks to a couple of leaked images. It includes a waterdrop notch on its display, dual cameras and a flat right back. The top houses the headphone jack while the bottom has the speaker and USB-C connector. As a whole, the upcoming Moto E LE will serve as the successor to last years Moto E6 Plus.









Previously, the Moto E LE was spotted in the Verizon device database revealing its key specs. It will pack a 1520 x 720-pixel resolution display, Snapdragon 632 chipset and 3,550 mAh battery.

Its size comes in at 159.77 x 76.25 x 8.65 mm which makes it slightly wider and taller than the outgoing Moto E6 Plus which may suggest a bigger screen. The phone may also ship with Android 10 and is expected to retail around $150 in the US.

