Motorola Edge+ review – GSMArena.com tests

It’s been some time, hasn’t it? Since the final Motorola flagship, that’s. Was it the Moto Z2 Force from 2017? It actually wasn’t the Moto Z3 with its anachronistic Snapdragon 835, a lot much less the Moto Z4 with a midrange Qualcomm chip. Alright, so some three years later we have now the Motorola Edge+ to mark the corporate’s return to the highest shelf.

It’s a daring return too – with a price ticket of 1200, the Edge+ is not merely costly, it is Galaxy S20 Ultra costly. On the opposite facet of the Atlantic, a extra affordable $1000 makes the Verizon-exclusive Edge+ an already way more engaging proposition even earlier than taking a look at what the brand new Moto has to supply.

And it is loads. An Endless Edge show is atop that checklist – some name it a waterfall show, however the essence is that it spills over the perimeters of the handset in a method not even Samsungs do. An OLED panel, it helps HDR10+, and has a excessive-ish refresh charge – 90Hz on this one. A flagship show by the appears of it, although with a 1080p decision (versus 1440p) and 90Hz refresh charge (with a bunch of 120Hz opponents on the market), the Edge bit stays essentially the most premium function. But you possibly can have that very same show on the Moto Edge (non-plus) with a HDR10 (equally non-plus) certification, at half the worth of the Edge+ – hmm.

A bunch of issues you possibly can’t get on the lesser cellphone, nonetheless. The Edge+ is supplied with a excessive-finish Snapdragon 865 chip (765G on the Edge), packs 256GB of quick UFS 3.Zero storage (128GB of UFS 2.1 on the midranger) and with 12GB of RAM it is received 2 to three occasions extra of it than the Edge (out there in 4GB and 6GB trim ranges). Okay, these variations do make a case for the highest-greenback (high-euro?) pricing.

There’s extra too. A 108MP primary cam on the Motorola Edge+ places it in choose group of telephones that features simply a few Xiaomis and that very Galaxy S20 Ultra. Okay, exclusivity mandates a premium, certainly. Meanwhile, the plain Edge makes do with a 64MP major digicam. The 3x zoom telephoto cam of the Edge+ is neither right here nor there, with opponents at this worth level having 5x periscopes, but it surely’s not a run-of-the-mill 2x module both, so we’ll enable it.

Motorola Edge+ at a look

Body: 161.1×71.4×9.6mm, 203g; Gorilla Glass 5 entrance.

161.1×71.4×9.6mm, 203g; Gorilla Glass 5 entrance. Screen: 6.7″ OLED, 1080x2340px decision, 19.5:9 facet ratio, 385ppi; 90Hz refresh charge, HDR10+ help.

6.7″ OLED, 1080x2340px decision, 19.5:9 facet ratio, 385ppi; 90Hz refresh charge, HDR10+ help. Chipset: Snapdragon 865 (7nm+): Octa-core CPU (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.eight GHz Kryo 585); Adreno 650 GPU.

Snapdragon 865 (7nm+): Octa-core CPU (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.eight GHz Kryo 585); Adreno 650 GPU. Memory: 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB constructed-in UFS 3.Zero storage, no microSD slot.

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB constructed-in UFS 3.Zero storage, microSD slot. OS/Software: Android 10.

Android 10. Rear digicam: Wide (primary): 108MP, 1/1.33″ sensor, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv. focal length, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS. Telephoto: 8MP, 1/4.4″, 1.0µm, 81mm, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS. Ultra large angle: 16MP, 1/3.06″, 1.4µm, 13mm, f/2.2, AF. 6K/30, 2160p/30fps video recording.

Wide (primary): 108MP, 1/1.33″ sensor, 0.8µm pixel size, 26mm equiv. focal length, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS. Telephoto: 8MP, 1/4.4″, 1.0µm, 81mm, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS. Ultra large angle: 16MP, 1/3.06″, 1.4µm, 13mm, f/2.2, AF. 6K/30, 2160p/30fps video recording. Front digicam: 25MP, 1/2.9″, 0.9µm, f/2.0, fastened focus. 1080p/30fps video recording.

25MP, 1/2.9″, 0.9µm, f/2.0, fastened focus. 1080p/30fps video recording. Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W wired charging help, 15W quick wi-fi charging, 5W reverse wi-fi charging.

5,000mAh, 18W wired charging help, 15W quick wi-fi charging, 5W reverse wi-fi charging. Misc: Optical below-show fingerprint reader; NFC; stereo loudspeakers; 3.5mm headphone jack.

A couple of different differentiators exist between the 2 Edges, just like the flagship’s 6K video recording functionality and its two-method wi-fi charging help. The Edge non-plus does have a microSD slot, whereas the Edge+ would not, however 256GB sounds lots and it isn’t like all excessive-finish fashions have the choice for enlargement, so we cannot point out it once more.

There’s a bit Moto’s newest share that’s reasonably spectacular – the headphone jack. While it is hardly information for the mid-tier mannequin, it is a true standout function for a flagship in 2020. Totally well worth the 1200?

Motorola Edge+ unboxing

The Motorola Edge+ arrives in a comparatively low-key black cardboard field. There’s a bat brand and the cellphone’s identify embossed with a shiny impact so as to add somewhat pizzazz. Very little.

Inside the field you may discover the cellphone and under it’s a sleeve stuffed with paperwork. Underneath that’s the adapter with TurboPower branding but it surely’s not very turbo at simply 18W of most energy output. It’s additionally received a USB Type-A output versus Type-C, so it is on the QuickCharge facet of the QC/PD compatibility. Motorola does present the fitting cable (USB-A-to-C), in fact. A zipper bag (we hadn’t seen one shortly) holds a set of in-ear headphones.

In one other sleeve that you want to pry out of the field’ lid you may discover a silicone protecting case for the cellphone. It has lips on the highest and backside to distance the show from the floor of a desk in the event you’re one to depart your telephones face down.