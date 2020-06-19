Motorola Edge Lite With Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch Soon: Report

Motorola Edge Lite is reportedly in the works and is said to be described as a toned-down version of the Motorola Edge that was launched in India last month. A report states that the Motorola Edge Lite could carry the Snapdragon 765G SoC or the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It adds that the model number for the rumoured phone is XT2075 and that it will be launched soon. Further, a phone with model number XT2075-3 was spotted on the united states FCC internet site as well as on a European retail internet site.

According to the report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Motorola is working on a toned-down version of its flagship Motorola Edge series that will be called Motorola Edge Lite. Citing sources, the publication states that the device will be launched soon, without timeline or date. It also doesn’t state whether it will be launching in India or have a global launch before it comes to the country. The Motorola Edge Lite is said to come with either the Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 765G processor, making the rumoured phone a mid-tier offering. The report claims that the model number of this rumoured phone is XT2075.

Additionally, a phone with model number XT2075-3 was spotted in an FCC certification by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing showed the phone could have 5G support and include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This implies that the Motorola Edge Lite will come with 5G support, just like the Edge+, suggesting the current presence of Snapdragon 765G SoC.

As of now, Motorola have not shared any information about a Motorola Edge Lite, but if this piece of information turns out to be true, the phone will surely be cheaper than the flagship Edge+ as well as the Motorola Edge, that is yet to make its way to India.

The Motorola Edge+ was launched in India exactly a month ago at Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. It can be acquired for purchase through Flipkart in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a curved display with HDR10+ support and 90Hz refresh rate.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.