Motorola Edge+ is already $200 cheaper at Verizon

The Motorola Edge+ is nonetheless a really new gadget on Verizon’s cabinets, having been launched round one week in the past. And but, the provider is already providing a candy deal on the cellphone.

Normally priced at $999.99, the Edge+ can now be yours for simply $799.92. Note that this can be a restricted time provide, however Verizon is not saying. Even so, it’s kind of bizarre to see a 20% worth lower inside every week of launch, so this would possibly suggest that the provider hasn’t been transferring plenty of items at the really helpful worth.

In our in-depth assessment of the Edge+, we famous that its worth within the US and lack of plenty of competing manufacturers that one can discover in Europe and India implies that the Edge+ is really an honest flagship contender, costly as it might be. Well, now it is simply turn into extra reasonably priced, and performs in a wholly totally different league at this new worth.

The solely caveat, which you might have seen coming, is that it’s essential to use Verizon’s gadget installment plan to purchase the Edge+ if you need the lowered worth. Effectively this implies you may pay $zero down after which 24 month-to-month installments of $33.33. You can have the cellphone in Smoky Sangria or Thunder Grey.

If you turn to Verizon on an Unlimited plan, you may additionally get a $150 present card. And in case you trade-in an eligible gadget, there’s a further as much as $550 worth discount ready for you.

