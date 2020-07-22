Motorola Edge goes up for pre-order in the US with a $200 limited-time discount

A few weeks ago, Motorola announced that its stylish new mid-ranger, Motorola Edge, will go on sale in the US priced at $700 in an unlocked state starting July 31. Today, the company has put the Motorola Edge up for pre-orders with a sweet $200 discount, bringing its price down to just $500, but only for a limited time.

Right now, you can pre-order the Motorola Edge from the company’s official website, Best Buy and B&H, with shipments expected to begin on July 31. However, it is unclear for how long the limited-time $200 discount will be available, but this doesn’t seem like a permanent price cut by any stretch of the imagination.

As for the device itself, you get an eye-catching curved glass build on both sides with the Snapdragon 765 processor at its heart and a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate on the front. There is a triple rear camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP main snapper, assisted by a 16MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera.