Motorola Edge goes on pre-order in the US with special price

Motorola’s Edge mid-ranger is now finally up for pre-order in the US, in unlocked form. The phone will become available on July 31.

If you pre-order, however, you’re getting a huge discount. The phone’s recommended retail price is $699.99, but if you get in on that action during the pre-order period, you’ll be paying just $449.99 or $499.99.

The latter is the ‘normal’ reduced price, which you can find at B&H and will also get from Amazon whenever that retailer decides to put up its pre-order page. However, at Best Buy, if you get the pre-order with the ‘activate today’ option, you’re receiving an extra $50 discount, making the final price $449.99.

That’s not too bad at all, considering the Edge’s specs – and the fact that it shares its looks with the much more expensive Edge+. If you’re intrigued, make sure you read our full in-depth review of the Motorola Edge, before you decide whether to make that purchase.