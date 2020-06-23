Motorola AmphisoundX 80W, 150W, 160W Home Theatre Systems Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 7,999

Motorola AmphisoundX residence theatre vary has debuted in India. Flipkart has launched the brand new residence theatre fashions carrying the Motorola branding in 80W, 150W, and 160W choices. The new Motorola residence theatre techniques include a number of audio system and have Bluetooth help. There are additionally separate subwoofers and connectivity choices, together with HDMI ARC, optical audio, and USB. The residence theatre techniques additionally include an as much as 8-inch bass driver. The new residence theatre techniques have launched months after Flipkart launched the Motorola TV lineup in the nation with a beginning value of Rs. 13,999.

Motorola AmphisoundX 80W, 150W, 160W residence theatre value in India, availability particulars

The Motorola AmphisoundX 80W residence theatre value in India has been set at Rs. 7,999, whereas the Motorola AmphisoundX 150W and AmphisoundX 160W fashions carry a price ticket of Rs. 10,999. All three choices are available for purchase via Flipkart. Sale affords embody a 10 p.c on the spot low cost for patrons utilizing HDFC Bank playing cards and EMI transactions.

Motorola AmphisoundX 80W residence theatre specs, options

The Motorola AmphisoundX 80W comes in 5.1 channel configuration and features a most energy output of 80W. The residence theatre system comes with two satellite tv for pc audio system and one soundbar in addition to a 30W subwoofer that has a bass driver of 5.25 inches. There can be a built-in amplifier to allow you to regulate bass and treble as per your preferences. Further, the speaker system obtainable with residence theatre has 5 10W audio drivers which might be touted to supply a frequency response vary between 120 and 20,000 Hz, together with an impedance of Eight ohms.

Motorola AmphisoundX 80W residence theatre comes with two satellites, a subwoofer, and a soundbar

On the connectivity entrance, the house theatre has Bluetooth v5.0, a USB port, HDMI ARC, optical audio, auxiliary port, and FM radio help. There can be an LED show. Furthermore, the house theatre comes with a microSD card.

Motorola AmphisoundX 150W residence theatre specs, options

The Motorola AmphisoundX 150W choice comes with a 70W subwoofer that has an 8-inch bass driver. There are additionally 5 distinct 3-inch satellites that each one are wall mountable. The residence theatre system additionally comes with an LED show and contains an amplifier with adjustable bass and treble output. Users may swap from the default 5.1 channels to 2.1 channel with Pro Logic to decide on between encompass sound and front-firing sound experiences.

To management the audio wirelessly, the Motorola AmphisoundX 150W has a devoted distant management. In phrases of connectivity, you may get Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, optical audio, USB port, and an auxiliary port. There can be FM radio help.

Motorola AmphisoundX 160W residence theatre specs, options

The Motorola AmphisoundX 160W additionally has the identical pricing of the AmphisoundX 150W. However, there are distinct specs to deal with totally different set of shoppers. One of the important thing variations is the two.1 channel configuration over the 5.1 help obtainable on the 150W choice. The residence theatre system additionally has one 100W soundbar and a 60W subwoofer with a 6.5-inch bass driver. Further, it comes with the Dolby Audio know-how and has audio modes together with music, information, and flicks to offer a personalized expertise. The bundled subwoofer additionally connects with the soundbar wirelessly to allow a clutter-free expertise.

Motorola AmphisoundX 160W residence theatre has 2.1 channel configuration

Connectivity choices on the Motorola AmphisoundX 160W embody Bluetooth v4.2, an HDMI port, USB port, optical audio, and an auxiliary port. There can be an LED show and bodily buttons on the soundbar to regulate the audio.

