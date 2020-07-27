Motorists save woman from a teen who allegedly tried to rape her while walking home in Cairns

Good Samaritan motorists have actually stopped to rush to the help of a woman being allegedly attacked in Far North Queensland.

A teen young boy, 14, has actually given that been charged over the declared tried rape in Cairns early Saturday early morning.

Police declare the woman, 26, was walking along McLeod Street alone around 1.45 am when she was faced by an unidentifiedteen

Motorists stopped to save a woman being allegedly attacked in McLeod Street in Cairns

Police declared the teen got the woman and attacked her as she had a hard time and shrieked for assistance.

Motorists death by stopped to assist the woman and called cops.

‘After evaluating CCTV of the supposed offense, investigators carried out targeted patrols and determined the young boy,’ a cops declaration checked out.

A teen, 14 has actually been charged with the declared attacked and tried rape of a woman in Cairns in the early hours of Saturday

The young boy was apprehended early Monday early morning.

He was charged with attack with intent to rape, tried rape and sexual attack.

He was declined bail to appear in Cairns Children’s Court on Monday.

Anyone with more info is prompted to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 0.