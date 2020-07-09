Motorist in Folkestone drives straight over pair of baby seagulls

Incident was caught on CCTV at Tram Road car park in Folkestone, Kent

Kent Police are investigating, with RSPCA calling the footage ‘upsetting’ viewing

Distressing footage has captured as soon as a driver ran over a pair of baby seagulls, prompting a furious backlash.

Some viewers have claimed that the birds were ‘deliberately’ targeted in the incident at a vehicle park in Folkestone, Kent.

The RSPCA and Kent Police are both investigating if the road-kill incident was a major accident or intentional.

CCTV footage shows an Audi driver taking out of a parking space in Tram Road, nearby the town’s harbour.

Up ahead, two small gulls are seen waddling along in the middle of the lane.

The black car moves forward, directly towards the pair, and appears not to decrease as it approaches them.

Moments later the car hits the birds, with one visibly going underneath a tyre. Witnesses said any particular one was killed immediately, whilst the other was left using its wing dangling off.

Two bigger gulls, considered to be the parents, fly up into the air to safety as the car drives off, before time for the maimed birds.

CCTV captures piles of feathers left on the tarmac as the motorist carries on, making two right-hand turns to operate a vehicle out of the car park.

Furious viewers took to social media marketing, claiming the driver could see the birds and ‘deliberately’ ran over them.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: ‘This is extremely upsetting to see.

‘This will not be reported to the RSPCA but we’d urge you aren’t any information regarding this incident to call our national cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.’

Seagulls are classed as migratory birds and therefore are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. This makes it illegal to pursue, hunt, kill or sell them.