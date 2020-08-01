Motorist fatally shoots passenger who stabbed him along Lincoln County highway | Law and order

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months.

UPGRADED at 9: 30 a.m. Friday with name and image of male shot to death, extra information.

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorist on Tuesday night fatally shot a passenger in his automobile after the passenger stabbed him in the neck when the motorist pulled over to the side of a rural highway, authorities stated.

The stabbing and subsequent shooting occurred right before 9 p.m. along Highway W, simply west of Elsberry, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’sOffice

Authorities on Friday determined the dead male as 54- year-old Stephen TroyJohnson

Sheriff’sLt Andy Binder stated Johnson was riding in an automobile with a male motorist and a womanpassenger They all understood each other and had actually been out drinking, Binder stated. Johnson asked the motorist to stop the automobile so he might urinate along the highway.

The motorist required and Johnson and the lady left the automobile. When the motorist started to leave the automobile, too, Johnson stabbed him in the back of the neck “without provocation,” cops stated.

The motorist had a pistol and shot Johnson, Binder stated. Johnson passed away at the scene.