Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car in Yerevan – Panorama

A man was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a Volkswagen Phaeton car in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, on Thursday, September 3.

The accident happened near a building on Arshakunyats Avenue, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report at 3:36pm.

The motorcycle driver injured in the crash had been taken to Erebuni Medical Center before rescuers arrived at the scene. He was last known to be in serious condition.

The car driver did not suffer injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.