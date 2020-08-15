Motorcycling: Ducati to decide Dovizioso’s MotoGP future next week

©Reuters Czech Republic Grand Prix



(Reuters) – Ducati will decide on the future of Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso after next week’s Styrian Grand Prix, group supervisor Davide Tardozzi stated on Friday.

Dovizioso, 34, has actually won 13 races because signing up with Ducati in 2013, leading them to runners-up titles in 3 succeeding seasons.

Talks over a brand-new agreement have actually stalled, nevertheless, and Dovizioso’s supervisor last month hinted that his rider was thinking about taking a break.

“We will make a decision after these two races in Austria. A decision that won’t be conditioned by sporting results and it is not just the last race that will be taken into account,” Tardozzi informed DAZN.

Five- times world champ Jorge Lorenzo, who retired in 2015 and signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January, has actually been related to a return to Ducati, while Pramac Racing’s Francesco Bagnaia is likewise in the mix to partner Jack Miller next year.

“Jorge is an important rider for us. He won with us and we keep him in our hearts. We will see,” Tardozzi included.