Motorbike accident puts an end to Thailand adventures

Bangkok (CNN) — Every time I read a news story about a young traveler in hospital in Thailand struggling to get home following a horrible motorbike accident, my stomach twists into a knot.
Pre-Covid, these incidents would hit the local headlines all too often, with accompanying social media comments from readers usually falling into three categories:
1. Admonishing the victim for being foolish enough to ride a motorbike in a country with such dismal road safety records.
2. Casting scorn on the injured party’s family for having the gall to set up a GoFundMe page when said person should have purchased insurance.
3. Fortunately, some sympathy.
I’m glad social media wasn’t a thing 20 years ago, when I was that unfortunate, naive backpacker, lying in a Koh Samui hospital bed with stitches covering significant portions of my body — including my tongue — and a plastic drainage tube in my knee.
First stop: Khao San Road
It was supposed to be a year-long adventure, backpacking through Southeast Asia with one of my closest hometown friends, Jodi, followed by a…