Motorbike accident puts an end to Thailand adventures

Bangkok (CNN) — Every time I read a news story about a young traveler in hospital in Thailand struggling to get home following a horrible motorbike accident, my stomach twists into a knot.

Pre-Covid, these incidents would hit the local headlines all too often, with accompanying social media comments from readers usually falling into three categories:

1. Admonishing the victim for being foolish enough to ride a motorbike in a country with such dismal road safety records.

2. Casting scorn on the injured party’s family for having the gall to set up a GoFundMe page when said person should have purchased insurance.

3. Fortunately, some sympathy.

I’m glad social media wasn’t a thing 20 years ago, when I was that unfortunate, naive backpacker, lying in a Koh Samui hospital bed with stitches covering significant portions of my body — including my tongue — and a plastic drainage tube in my knee.

A GoFundMe account, on the other hand, certainly would have been handy. I, too, was lacking adequate travel insurance and man did those hospital bills make my Canadian eyes, accustomed only to universal healthcare , water in shock.

First stop: Khao San Road

It was supposed to be a year-long adventure, backpacking through Southeast Asia with one of my closest hometown friends, Jodi, followed by a…