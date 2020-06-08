‘Motor City Madman’ Ted Nugent goes hunting with Fox Nation

FOR LIMITED TIME, RECEIVE 25% OFF NEW PURCHASE OF A YEARLY FOX NATION SUBSCRIPTION

Where could be described as a better place to begin than at rock ‘n’ roll legend Ted Nugent’s Texas ranch, deep in the heart of the Lone Star state, about 1,300 miles from his hometown of Detroit.

Here, Nugent’s preferred weapon of choice may be the bow and arrow.

But Jones, who lost both of his legs above the knee and suffered severe harm to his right forearm and both wrists while deployed in Afghanistan in 2010, was unsure whether he would have the ability to handle the weapon.

“I am a proficient and experienced rifleman, but a bow and arrow are new tools for me,” narrated Jones in the Fox Nation show. “The injuries to my right arm and both wrists make drawing the bow seem nearly impossible.”

But Jones became a quick study after some coaching from Nugent and his wife, Shemane.

“That is so gratifying to me to see a warrior, a sniper, military hero discover the great escape of your life,” said Nugent.

Nugent told Jones he found solace in hunting — as a reprieve from the wild rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle.

“A lot of my so-called peers… they’ve got high and drunk and stoned in a scramble to escape the pulsations of the music because it’s not easy,” that he said, “and I go to the woods.”

“By the time I got here,” that he said, imitating the pulling back of the string of a bow, “no music, no nothing. I’m a samurai. I’m Bruce Lee with a sharp stick, momentarily.”

Jones and Nugent also proceeded a deer hunt, which Nugent explained was an essential part of life on a ranch, where he is in charge of controlling how big the herd on his property.

“Everybody wins. Society wins. The good earth wins. The wildlife wins. Our barbecue wins and our happiness factor wins. So I’m so proud of being a hunter — that there’s nothing that is more beneficial to the environment than the outdoor lifestyle.”

